10-Jun-2021 1:09 PM
US establishes working groups to reopen travel with UK, EU, Canada and Mexico
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed (09-Jun-2021) the US has established working groups of experts with the UK, EU, Canada and Mexico to enable travel reopening plans (Bloomberg, 09-Jun-2021). Mr Sullivan said the groups will share data and set out milestones and criteria consistent with public health guidance. He added: "We're not currently anticipating any specific announcements because we're being guided by science; we're being guided by what the public health experts tell us is the right condition and the right timeframe for reopening". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - US Travel Association]