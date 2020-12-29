US economic relief package enables Southwest to cancel furloughs and pay cuts

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stated (28-Dec-2020) the US Government's COVID-19 economic relief package, which includes an extension of the Payroll Support Program, "means we can stop the movement toward furloughs and pay cuts that we previously announced". The new legislation will provide payroll support for all Southwest employees until 31-Mar-2021 and Mr Kelly added: "Given this, we currently do not anticipate the need to conduct any furloughs or pay cuts next year". However, he noted the airline is "still overstaffed in many areas" and encouraged employees to consider participating in voluntary time-off programmes. [more - original PR]