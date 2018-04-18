18-Apr-2018 3:28 PM
US DoT working 'very hard' for 'normalised' relationship with UK
US Department of Transportation (DoT) director office of international aviation Brian Hedberg, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, confirmed (17-Apr-2018) the DoT is working "very hard" to establish a "normalised" relationship with the UK as a bilateral partner after its relationship with the EU no longer applies. He emphasised that it is in "nobody's interest to disrupt operations across the trans Atlantic".