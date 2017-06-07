Spirit and Frontier confirm exit from US-Havana market, no objections to reallocation of frequencies

US Department of Transportation (DoT) advised (06-Jun-2017) Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines confirmed their exit from the US-Havana market. Frontier operated its last Miami-Havana service on 04-Jun-2017, and as it has "no plans to resume service to Cuba", will not object to the reallocation of its Havana frequencies. Spirit likewise stated it does not object to reallocation of its frequencies, used to operate Fort Lauderdale-Havana service, noting: "Unfortunately, given the current restrictions on tourist travel, Spirit found there simply was not enough traffic to support these flights". [more - original PR]