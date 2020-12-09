Become a CAPA Member
9-Dec-2020 10:08 AM

US DoT: US airlines handle 29.9m pax in Oct-2020, -62%

US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (08-Dec-2020) US airlines handled 62% fewer scheduled service passengers year-on-year in Oct-2020, according to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics by 22 airlines that carry more than 90% of the passengers. The decline in passengers handled during Oct-2020 was the smallest year-on-year decrease since Mar-2020. Traffic data for Oct-2020 shows 29.9 million passengers were carried, comprising 27.9 million domestic passengers (-60% year-on-year) and 2.0 million passengers (-77%%). [more - original PR]

