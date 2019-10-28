28-Oct-2019 8:48 AM
US DoT to suspend US carrier authority for nearly all US-Cuba services from 10-Dec-2019
US Department of Transportation (DoT) suspended (25-Oct-2019) authority granted to all US carriers for foreign scheduled service between any point in the US and any point in Cuba, except Havana Jose Marti International Airport, effective 10-Dec-2019 until further notice. The DoT made the action at the behest of the US Department of State, which stated the suspended services are to "further the Administration's policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela". [more - original PR]