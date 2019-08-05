5-Aug-2019 8:44 AM
US DoT tentatively grants Delta, Air France, KLM, Virgin Atlantic global ATI to alliance agreements
US Department of Transportation (DoT) tentatively granted (02-Aug-2019) Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic Airways global antitrust immunity (ATI) for their requested alliance agreements, subject to a five year review requirement. The DoT stated the proposed alliance would remove gaps between Delta's JV with Virgin Atlantic and its other JV with Air France and KLM. The department also tentatively revoked its previous grants of ATI to the joint applicants, CSA Czech Airlines and Alitalia, after six months, as the amended JV will replace the previously immunised agreements. Approval of the antitrust immunity will include the following conditions:
- Joint applicants are required to submit a detailed self assessment four years and six months after the date of the final order;
- Joint applicants are required to submit an annual progress report to the Office of Aviation Analysis director, effective one year from the commencement date of ATI;
- Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic are tentatively directed to continue reporting full itinerary origin-destination survey of airline passenger traffic for all passenger itineraries which include a US point;
- Joint applicants are tentatively directed to remain withdrawn from any participation in any IATA tariff coordination activities which discuss any proposed through fares, rates or charges applicable between the US and any countries whose airlines have been or are subsequently granted ATI to participate in similar alliance activities with a US airline. [more - original PR]