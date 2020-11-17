Become a CAPA Member
US DoT tentatively grants ATI to Aer Lingus for inclusion in oneworld alliance

US Department of Transportation (DoT) tentatively granted (16-Nov-2020) antitrust immunity (ATI) to Aer Lingus for inclusion in the existing oneworld alliance with American Airlines, British Airways, OpenSkies, Iberia and Finnair. With the addition of Aer Lingus, carriers are expected to expand capacity on some existing routes and launch service on others, which will allow for further connection between Ireland and the rest of Europe. Conditions for approval include that the carriers continue to comply with certain slot remedies at London airports that were imposed when the oneworld alliance was approved, and that the carriers remove exclusivity clauses in alliance agreements and review the alliance after five years. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

