US DoT tentatively approves part of agreement between Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

US Department of Transportation (DoT) tentatively approved (03-Oct-2019) Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines' request for approval of commercial agreements and a grant of immunity to implement those agreements without the risk of antitrust enforcement, to the extent that the DoT will approve the agreement as it is consistent with US antitrust law but will not grant antitrust immunity. The DoT found the it is within the public interest to tentatively grant the proposed commercial agreements, but noted antitrust immunity is not required by public interest as the agreements would not offer any more public benefits than would be likely claimed through ordinary commercial operations without antitrust immunity. [more - original PR]