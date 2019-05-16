Become a CAPA Member
16-May-2019 8:38 AM

US DoT suspends all US and foreign carrier rights to provide service to/from Venezuelan airports

US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (15-May-2019) an order suspending the rights of US and foreign carriers to provide foreign air transportation to/from Venezuelan airports, due to an existing condition in Venezuela that "threatens the safety or security of passengers, aircraft, or crew traveling to or from [a foreign] airport". The DoT amended all US carrier certifications, foreign air carrier permits and exemptions under certain sections of the US Code to disallow foreign passenger and cargo service to/from any airport in Venezuela. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - US Homeland Security]

