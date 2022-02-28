Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2022

US DoT seeking LCCs to reassign 16 afternoon and evening slots at New York Newark Airport

US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (25-Feb-2022) notices of its plan to reassign 16 peak afternoon and evening runway slots at New York Newark Liberty International Airport, previously occupied by Southwest Airlines. The department is requesting US low cost and ultra low cost carriers to apply for the slots to promote competition at the airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated the decision offers "lower fares and more choices for the travelling public". [more - original PR]

