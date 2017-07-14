US DoT Secretary Elaine Chao: USD76bn FY2018 DoT budget to focus on transportation infrastructure

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elaine Chao, in her address to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee On Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies, stated (13-Jul-2017) the Trump Administration's USD76 billion FY2018 budget for the DoT promises a renewed focus on the state of US infrastructure, by targeting ways to streamline approvals, encourage cost sharing, and prioritise projects with the greatest value. Key principles of the Administration's plan for transportation infrastructure include:

Directing federal investments toward the most "transformative" projects;

Encourage states, localities, and tribes to take their own action to improve their infrastructure;

Leveraging private sector investment to make federal and state funding "stretch further";

Align infrastructure investment with the entities best suited to carry it out and maintain it. [more - original PR]