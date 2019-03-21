US DoT secretary asks inspector general to audit Boeing 737 MAX 8 certification process

US Department of Transportation (DoT) confirmed (19-Mar-2019) secretary Elaine L Chao asked that, as part of an ongoing review of factors related to aviation certification, the inspector general conduct a formal audit of the certification process for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Ms Chao stated safety is "the top priority" of the US DoT. The office of the inspector general was instructed to proceed with an audit to compile an objective and detailed factual history of the activities that resulted in the certification of the 737 MAX 8. This is intended to help inform the US DoT's decision making and the public's understanding and to assist the US FAA in ensuring that its safety procedures are implemented effectively. Boeing requested an amended type certification for the 737 MAX in Jan-2012 and the US FAA issued the certification in Mar-2017. [more - original PR]