US DoT requires Indian airlines to apply for authorisation before operating charters to the US

US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (23-Jun-2020) an order requiring Indian airlines to apply to the DoT for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter services to the US. The DoT stated it "is taking this action because the Government of India is engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices with respect to charter air transportation services to and from India", in that it has approved Indian airlines to operate repatriation charter services between India and the US, but will not permit US carriers to operate services between the two countries. The DoT added it "is willing to reconsider this action once all applicable restrictions on US carrier rights cease to be applied to US carriers, and a level playing field has been restored". The department also noted that Air India "is advertising flights that would constitute a rate of 53% of the scheduled services it operated before the onset of" coronavirus, and given this and the fact that the airline is selling tickets for the repatriation charter services, "the charters go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing the GoI-imposed prohibition of scheduled services". [more - original PR]