26-Jun-2020 9:04 AM
US DoT: Qatar issues declaration of reciprocity for fifth, sixth and seventh traffic rights
US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (25-Jun-2020) a declaration of reciprocity from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), confirming it will approve requests from US designated airlines to operate non scheduled passenger/combination and all cargo services with fifth, sixth and seventh freedom traffic rights, on the basis that the US will approve similar requests from Qatari designated airlines. [more - original PR]