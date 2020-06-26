Become a CAPA Member
26-Jun-2020 9:04 AM

US DoT: Qatar issues declaration of reciprocity for fifth, sixth and seventh traffic rights

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (25-Jun-2020) a declaration of reciprocity from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), confirming it will approve requests from US designated airlines to operate non scheduled passenger/combination and all cargo services with fifth, sixth and seventh freedom traffic rights, on the basis that the US will approve similar requests from Qatari designated airlines. [more - original PR]

