US DoT proposes rulemaking to modify tarmac delay obligations

US Department of Transportation (DoT) proposed (25-Oct-2019) a rulemaking which would modify US and foreign carrier obligations regarding tarmac delays and conform carrier obligations with respect to departure delays with the changes made to the US FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act of 2016. The rulemaking also proposes changes to the notification requirements regarding tarmac delay status and the opportunity to deplane, as well as carrier tarmac delay reporting and record retention requirements. Changes include amending the tarmac delay regulation to reflect the Enforcement Policy, with slight modifications, and eliminating the tarmac delay record retention requirement and replacing it with a reporting requirement. [more - original PR]