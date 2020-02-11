US DoT OIG to audit US FAA pilot training requirements

US Department of Transportation (US DoT) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced (10-Feb-2020) it will initiate an audit of the US FAA's pilot training requirements. The chairmen and the ranking members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its Subcommittee on Aviation requested the OIG review domestic and international pilot training standards related to commercial passenger aircraft, including the use of automation. Accordingly, the OIG's audit objectives will be to:

Evaluate FAA's process for establishing pilot training requirements for US and foreign air carriers operating US-certificated large passenger aircraft;

Review international civil aviation authorities' requirements for air carrier pilot training regarding the use of flight deck automation. [more - original PR]