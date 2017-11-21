Loading
21-Nov-2017 8:07 AM

US DoT outlines terms and conditions for approving Delta Air Lines/Korean Airlines JV

US Department of Transportation (DoT) outlined (20-Nov-2017) the terms and conditions for approving Delta Air Lines and Korean Airlines' joint venture, including:

  • Major areas of cooperation to be made available to the public in a detailed summary, including the degree to which passenger and cargo services are included, geographic scope, duration of the arrangement and the JV's effective date;
  • Annual reports;
  • Certain clause portions to be struck out and amended to ensure both parties can expand cooperation to new partners or new routes in the future. [more - original PR]

