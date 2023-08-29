US DoT issues record USD4.1m fine to American Airlines for tarmac delay violations

US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (28-Aug-2023) a USD4.1 million fine to American Airlines for violating federal statutes and DoT regulations which prohibit tarmac delays of over three hours on domestic flights without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane. An investigation by DoT found that between 2018 and 2021, the carrier unlawfully kept 43 flights on the tarmac for long time periods without letting passengers off the plane. The delays affected over 5800 passengers and primarily occurred at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The fine represents the largest civil penalty ever issued by DoT for tarmac delay violations. [more - original PR]