US DoT forms special committee to review US FAA’s aircraft certification process

US Department of Transportation (US DoT) announced (25-Mar-2019) the establishment of an expert Special Committee to review the procedures of the US FAA for the certification of new aircraft, including the Boeing 737 MAX. Air Force General (Ret) Darren McDew, former head of the US Transportation Command, and Captain Lee Moak, former president of the Air Line Pilots Association, have agreed to serve as the interim co-chairs of the Special Committee pending the appointment of other members. Findings and recommendations of the independent body will be presented directly to Secretary of Transportation Elaine L Chao and the FAA Administrator Daniel K Elwell. The Special Committee is being formed within the structure of the Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee (SOCAC). The SOCAC will provide advice and recommendations on issues facing the aviation community related to the FAA's safety oversight and certification programs and activities. The SOCAC will be composed of individuals representing a diverse group of stakeholders in the aviation industry. The DoT is soliciting candidates to be members of the SOCAC. [more - original PR]