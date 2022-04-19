Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Apr-2022 1:21 PM

US DoT: Finnair applies to display LH, OH and LX codes on EU-US wet lease services

Finnair, in a filing to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) applied (14-Apr-2022) for blanket statements of authorisation to display the designator codes of LufthansaAustrian Airlines and SWISS on flights operated between the EU and US on behalf of Eurowings Discover. Finnair initially plans to display the LH, OS and LX codes on Frankfurt-Las Vegas, Frankfurt-Tampa and Munich-Las Vegas wet lease flights commencing on or around 15-May-2022. [more - original PR]

