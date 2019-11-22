22-Nov-2019 8:54 AM
US DoT finalises decision to grant global ATI to Delta, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic
US Department of Transportation (DoT) finalised (21-Nov-2019) its tentative decision to approve and grant global antitrust immunity (ATI) to alliance agreements submitted by Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic Airways, with minor modifications. The approved alliance will remove gaps that prevent full coordination between Delta's two immunised parallel JVs with Virgin and with Air France and KLM. The DoT revoked its now obsolete grants of ATI among the applicants, as well as CSA Czech Airlines and Alitalia after six months. [more - original PR]