23-Nov-2020 9:09 AM

US DoT: Breeze Aviation Group 'making progress' towards launch of scheduled service from 1Q2021

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (20-Nov-2020) a response to its information request from Breeze Aviation Group, whereby the carrier stated it is "making progress" towards launching scheduled service from late 1Q2021. Progress has been made in the US FAA certification process, with training of pilots, dispatchers and technicians now underway, and USD82 million has been raised through a group of US investors. The first Breeze aircraft has also been painted, with all IT systems in production or under user acceptance testing. [more - original PR]

