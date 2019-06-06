Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Jun-2019 9:58 AM

US DoT awards USD840m in airport infrastructure grants to 381 airports

US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (05-Jun-2019) the FAA will award USD840 million in airport infrastructure grants to 381 US airports. Select projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. Some of the grants include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More