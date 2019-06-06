6-Jun-2019 9:58 AM
US DoT awards USD840m in airport infrastructure grants to 381 airports
US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (05-Jun-2019) the FAA will award USD840 million in airport infrastructure grants to 381 US airports. Select projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. Some of the grants include:
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (Alabama)awarded USD11.5 million to construct aircraft rescue and firefighting building, acquire two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles and conduct an environmental study;
- Flint Bishop International Airport (Michigan) awarded USD4.6 million to rehabilitate airport taxiways;
- Des Moines International Airport (Iowa) awarded USD10.3 million reconstruct a runway and an apron;
- Lexington Blue Grass Airport (Kentucky) awarded USD11 million to construct a taxiway;
- Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport (Oregon) awarded USD6.7 million to replace wind cone, reconstruct and rehabilitate taxiways, and rehabilitate taxiway lighting;
- McGhee Tyson Airport (Tennessee) awarded USD14.1 million to reconstruct runway. [more - original PR]