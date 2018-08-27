US DoT awards USD617m in airport infrastructure grants to US airports

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elaine Chao announced (24-Aug-2018) the US FAA will award USD616.9 million in airport infrastructure grants as part of the USD3.18 billion in airport improvement programme (AIP) funding for airports across the US. This fourth increment of funding provides 242 grants to 226 airports and will fund 408 infrastructure projects. These include runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, snow removal equipment and two firefighting training facilities. [more - original PR]