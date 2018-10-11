11-Oct-2018 11:30 AM
US DoT authorises Swoop to operate pax and cargo service to the US
US Department of Transportation (DoT) authorised (10-Oct-2018) Swoop to operate the following passenger and cargo service:
- Scheduled passenger and cargo service from points behind Canada via Canada and intermediate points to any point or points in the US, and beyond;
- Foreign charter cargo and passenger services between any point or points in Canada and a point or points in the US, and between a point or points in the US and any point or points in any third country or countries, provided such services constitute part of a continuous operation that includes service to Canada for the purpose of carrying local traffic between Canada and the US, with or without a change of aircraft and with the exemption of cargo charters. [more - original PR]