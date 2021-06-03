Become a CAPA Member
3-Jun-2021 11:29 AM

US DoT approves Vistara to commence India-US service

US Department of Transportation (DoT) granted (02-Jun-2021) tentative approval to Vistara for an exemption and a foreign air carrier permit to operate scheduled and charter passenger and cargo services between the US and India under the air transport agreement between the two countries. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline aims to commence scheduled services between India and the US in early Sep-2021, operated with Boeing 787 equipment. [more - original PR]

