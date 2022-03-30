30-Mar-2022 4:11 PM
US DoT approves China Eastern to temporarily transfer New York-Shanghai frequencies to Fuzhou
US Department of Transportation (US DoT) approved (29-Mar-2022) China Eastern Airlines to temporarily transfer twice weekly westbound New York JFK-Shanghai Pudong frequencies to instead operate to Fuzhou, effective 31-Mar-2022 to 30-Apr-2022. DoT noted: "Due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed by CAAC to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the US to certain alternate airports in China". [more - original PR]