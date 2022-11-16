US DoT announces enforcement action against six airlines for passenger owed refunds

US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (15-Nov-2022) enforcement action against six airlines, with over USD600 million returned to passengers owed refunds due to flight changes or cancellations. Details of the fines are as follows:

Frontier Airlines : USD222 million in required refunds paid and a USD2.2 million penalty;

: USD222 million in required refunds paid and a USD2.2 million penalty; Air India : USD121.5 million in required refunds paid and a USD1.4 million penalty;

: USD121.5 million in required refunds paid and a USD1.4 million penalty; TAP Air Portugal : USD126.5 million in required refunds paid and a USD1.1 million penalty;

: USD126.5 million in required refunds paid and a USD1.1 million penalty; Aeromexico : USD13.6 million in required refunds paid and a USD900,000 penalty;

: USD13.6 million in required refunds paid and a USD900,000 penalty; El Al : USD61.9 million in required refunds paid and a USD900,000 penalty;

: USD61.9 million in required refunds paid and a USD900,000 penalty; Avianca: USD76.8 million in required refunds paid and a USD750,000 penalty.

US DoT is also assessing over USD7.25 million in civil penalties against six airlines for "extreme" delays in providing refunds. DoT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection has assessed USD8.1 million in civil aviation penalties in 2022, the highest amount issued in a single year. [more - original PR]