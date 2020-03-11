US DoT: American Airlines, Qatar Airways request codeshare authorisation

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (10-Mar-2020) a joint application from American Airlines and Qatar Airways, requesting the following authorisations:

Blanket statement of authorisation for American Airlines to display Qatar Airways' 'QR' designator code on services operated by American from points behind the US , via the US and intermediate points, to a point or points in Qatar and beyond;

, via the US and intermediate points, to a point or points in and beyond; Blanket statement of authorisation for Qatar Airways to display American Airlines' 'AA' designator code on services operated by Qatar from points behind Qatar, via Qatar and intermediate points, to a point or points in the US and beyond;

Amendment to American's third country codesharing exemption, in order to add Qatar Airways to the list of foreign carriers with which American has codeshare authorisation.

Both carriers intend to immediately market and engage in sales before commencement of the new codeshare services. [more - original PR]