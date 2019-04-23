Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2019 8:55 AM

US DoT: Allegiant Air requests permission to operate US-Mexico service

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (22-Apr-2019) an application from Allegiant Air requesting exemption authority and a certificate of public convenience and necessity to engage in foreign passenger and cargo service to the fullest extent available under the US-Mexico Air Transport Agreement. The airline also requested exemption authority to offer, sell and operate US-Mexico service pending completion of the Presidential view, or in the event issuance of certification authority is delayed. The airline requests this authority for a period of two years. [more - original PR - US DoT] [more - original PR - Allegiant Air]

