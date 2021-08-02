2-Aug-2021 7:31 AM
US DoT: Air Premia requests foreign air carrier permit and exemption authority
US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (30-Jul-2021) an application from Air Premia for a foreign air carrier permit and exemption authority to operate scheduled and charter services between South Korea and the US for the transport of passengers and cargo, under the Open Skies agreement between the two countries. Air Premia aims to commence Seoul Incheon-Los Angeles service in 2Q2022, operated with Boeing 787-9 equipment configured with 309 seats. [more - original PR]