US BTS: Carriers collected USD1.2bn in baggage fees, USD737.5m in reservation change fees in 2Q2017

US Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (20-Sep-2017) US carriers collected a total of USD1.2 billion in baggage fees (2.6% of total operating revenue) in 2Q2017 and USD737.5 million from reservation change fees (1.6% of total operating revenue). In the same quarter, carriers collected a total of USD930 million in baggage fees (2.7% of total operating revenue) from domestic operations and USD481 million from reservation change fees (1.4% of total operating revenue). For international operations, carriers collected USD247 million in baggage fees, or 2.2% of total operating revenue, and USD257 million in reservation change fees, or 2.3% of total operating revenue. [more - original PR]

