US DoT tentatively awards foreign air carrier permit to Norwegian Air UK

US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (14-Jul-2017) an order tentatively finding Norwegian Air UK should be issued a foreign air carrier permit, dismissing arguments that assert the carrier should be denied a permit due to a lack of additional information on its labour practices and other public interest issues. US DoT stated it tentatively sees "no persuasive basis" for rejecting Norwegian's application, noting: "We have an adequate record for decision without the need for to provide any additional information regarding its business plan and labour practices". DoT added Brexit is not seen to be an "impediment" to action either. Under the permit, Norwegian is authorised to operate scheduled, cargo and charter services between the EU and the US. [more - original PR]