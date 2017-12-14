Loading
14-Dec-2017 11:01 AM

US Department of Transportation to allow new submissions for extra US-Cuba frequencies

US Department of Transportation expanded (13-Dec-2017) the scope of the 2017 US-Cuba frequency allocation proceeding to include six weekly frequencies recently made available by Delta Air Lines. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier decided to decrease New York JFK-Havana frequency from daily to weekly. The agency said carriers and interested parties are now able to file new submissions in light of the recent developments, which will be due 22-Dec-2017. [more - original PR]

