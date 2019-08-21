US DoJ launches civil antitrust suit to block Sabre's acquisition of Farelogix

US Department of Justice filed (20-Aug-2019) a civil antitrust lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Delaware seeking to block Sabre Corporation's acquisition of Farelogix. The DoJ stated Sabre and Farelogix compete directly to provide booking services to airlines, meaning the acquisition would eliminate competition that has substantially benefitted airlines and consumers. The DoJ Antitrust Division's lawsuit alleges the transaction would allow Sabre, the largest booking services provider in the US, to eliminate a disruptive competitor that has introduced new technology to the travel industry and is poised to grow significantly. According to the complaint. Sabre executives have acknowledged that acquiring Farelogix would eliminate a competitive threat and further entrench Sabre in booking services. [more - original PR]