US DHS warns of security deficiencies at Manila Ninoy Aquino Airport

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) determined (26-Dec-2018) aviation security at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport "does not maintain and carry out effective security consistent with the security standards established by ICAO". US DHS directed airlines issuing tickets between the US and the Philippines to notify passengers of findings effective immediately. The DHS said the US TSA will continue to to work with the Philippines in assisting aviation authorities with correcting "security deficiencies" at the airport and will continue to assess security measures and take appropriate actions as warranted. [more - original PR]