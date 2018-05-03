US DHS, S&T and TSA seek innovative solutions from start ups to enhance security screening

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and US TSA announced (02-May-2018) they are seeking innovative solutions from start ups to enhance security screening, through a new solicitation under S&T's Silicon Valley Innovation Programme: 'Object Recognition and Adaptive Algorithms in Passenger Property Screening'. The new solicitation seeks solutions from start ups that recognise, interpret and adapt to changes in objects, materials and other aspects of passenger property. It is open to start ups and small businesses that have not had a government contract in the past 12 months totalling USD1 million or more and that have under 200 employees at the time of application. [more - original PR]