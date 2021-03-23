US Department of Transportation to require HK airlines to file all US schedules
US Department of Transportation (US DoT) issued (16-Mar-2021) an order requiring Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines and HK Express to file all flight schedules for all US services within seven days to determine if any are "contrary to applicable law or adversely affect the public interest". Hong Kong's Government in Feb-2021 implemented new rules requiring that locally based air crew observe quarantine when returning to Hong Kong from international locations, with the exception of services between Hong Kong and Anchorage. The US DoT said its order was issued in reaction to Hong Kong's quarantine restrictions that exclusively benefit Hong Kong carriers and "impaired the operating rights of US carriers", noting the rule has impacted US cargo carrier FedEx. [more - original PR]