US DoT launches USD1.5bn 'Infrastructure for Rebuilding America' discretionary grant programme

US Department of Transportation (DoT) launched (29-Jun-2017) the 'Infrastructure for Rebuilding America' (INFRA) discretionary grant programme through a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) which will make approximately USD1.5 billion available to infrastructure projects. The programme aims to increase the impact of projects by leveraging capital and allowing innovation in the project delivery, including public-private partnerships. US DoT stated the INFRA grants may be used to fund a variety of components of an infrastructure project, but clarified it is specifically focused on projects in which the local sponsor is significantly invested and is positioned to proceed rapidly to construction. Eligible INFRA project costs may include: reconstruction, rehabilitation, acquisition of property, environmental mitigation, construction contingencies, equipment acquisition, and operational improvements directly related to system performance. The NOFO will remain open for 120 days. [more - original PR]