Loading
23-Apr-2018 9:16 AM

US Department of Transportation issues final order for US-Cuba frequency allocations

US Department of Transportation issued (20-Apr-2018) a final order allocating the following US-Cuba frequencies:

The allocated frequencies are effective immediately and will not expire, provided the holder continues to hold the necessary underlying authority and begins service within the next 90 days. If any frequency becomes dormant, it will revert automatically to the department if not used for a period of 90 days post launch. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More