23-Apr-2018 9:16 AM
US Department of Transportation issues final order for US-Cuba frequency allocations
US Department of Transportation issued (20-Apr-2018) a final order allocating the following US-Cuba frequencies:
- American Airlines: One daily frequency for proposed Miami-Havana service;
- Delta Air Lines: One daily frequency for proposed Miami-Havana service;
- JetBlue Airways: Six times weekly frequency for proposed Fort Lauderdale-Havana service and one weekly frequency for proposed Boston-Havana service;
- Southwest Airlines: One daily frequency for proposed Fort Lauderdale-Havana service;
- United Airlines: Six weekly frequencies for proposed Houston-Havana service. The agency also approved the carrier's request for flexibility to use its aircraft or Mesa Airlines' on the service.
The allocated frequencies are effective immediately and will not expire, provided the holder continues to hold the necessary underlying authority and begins service within the next 90 days. If any frequency becomes dormant, it will revert automatically to the department if not used for a period of 90 days post launch. [more - original PR]