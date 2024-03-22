US Department of Transportation announces privacy review of 10 largest US airlines

US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (21-Mar-2024) plans to undertake a privacy review of the US' 10 largest airlines, regarding their collection, handling, maintenance and use of passengers' personal information. The review will examine airlines' policies and procedures to determine if carriers are properly safeguarding their customers' personal information, in addition to probing whether airlines are unfairly or deceptively monetising or sharing the data with third parties. As part of the review, DoT sent a letter to carriers requesting information in the following areas:

Policies and procedures relating to the collection, maintenance, handling and use of airline passengers' personal information, including policies and procedures relating to monetisation of passenger data, targeted advertising and prevention of data breaches;

Complaints alleging that airline employees or contractors mishandled personal information or otherwise alleging that an airline violated an individual's privacy;

Information regarding privacy training, including materials used for training, types of personnel that receive the training and the frequency of the training.

The privacy review is the first in a series of periodic reviews of airline privacy practices by the DoT to ensure that carriers adequately protect consumers' personal information and follow the law. DoT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection will conduct a privacy review into Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines in 2024. [more - original PR]