18-Jul-2017 11:29 AM
US DoT announces USD290.6m in AIP grants for 105 Airports
US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (17-Jul-2017) the US FAA will award USD290.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to 105 airports in 38 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). The airport grant programme funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting, and markings. Airports to slated to receive discretionary funding include:
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: USD8.2 million for apron repairs;
- Fairbanks International Airport (Alaska): USD3.8 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Tucson International Airport (Arizona): USD17.3 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Bakersfield Meadows Field Airport (California): USD12.7 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Long Beach Airport (California): USD14.9 million for a runway reconstruction project;
- San Diego International Airport: USD16.7 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- San Luis Valley Regional Airport (Colorado): USD5.5 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Key West International Airport (Florida): USD9 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Orlando International Airport: USD16 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Tampa International Airport: USD9.3 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Magic Valley Regional Airport (Idaho): USD3.1 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Rogue Valley International–Medford Airport (Oregon): USD10.4 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (Pennsylvania): USD7.5 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (Pennsylvania): USD2.5 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Williamsport Regional Airport (Pennsylvania): USD3.8 million for a runway rehabilitation project;
- Logan-Cache Airport (Utah): USD1.1 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Walla Walla Regional Airport (Washington): USD5.9 million for a taxiway rehabilitation project;
- Huntington Tri-State Airport (West Virginia): USD9.3 million for a taxiway reconstruction project;
- Casper/Natrona County International Airport (Wyoming): USD10.5 million for a runway rehabilitation project.
US FAA will issue the grants to the airports over the next several weeks in time to take advantage of the summer 2017 construction season. [more - original PR]