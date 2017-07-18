US DoT announces USD290.6m in AIP grants for 105 Airports

US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (17-Jul-2017) the US FAA will award USD290.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to 105 airports in 38 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). The airport grant programme funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting, and markings. Airports to slated to receive discretionary funding include:

US FAA will issue the grants to the airports over the next several weeks in time to take advantage of the summer 2017 construction season. [more - original PR]