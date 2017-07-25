Loading
25-Jul-2017 8:21 AM

US DoT announces USD169.3m in AIP grants for 85 airports

US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (24-Jul-2017) the US FAA will award USD169.3 million in airport infrastructure grants to 85 airports in 35 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). The programme funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting, and markings. Airports to receive discretionary funding include: