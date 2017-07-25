25-Jul-2017 8:21 AM
US DoT announces USD169.3m in AIP grants for 85 airports
US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (24-Jul-2017) the US FAA will award USD169.3 million in airport infrastructure grants to 85 airports in 35 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). The programme funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting, and markings. Airports to receive discretionary funding include:
- Hays Regional Airport (Kansas): USD1.59 million for a wildlife mitigation initiative;
- Salina Regional Airport (Kansas): USD1.2 million to repair taxiways 'E' and 'B';
- Topeka Regional Airport (Kansas): USD8 million to reconstruct runway 13/31 and several connecting taxiways;
- Plattsburgh International Airport (New York): USD3.4 million to reconstruct runway 17/35;
- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (New Hampshire): USD3.5 million to reconstruct taxiway 'H' and relocate taxiway 'B';
- Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport (Vermont): USD2.4 million to construct a portion of parallel taxiway 'A';
- Colorado Springs Airport (Colorado): USD7.7 million to repair taxiways 'N', 'P', and 'H' and the taxiway lighting;
- Pueblo Airport (Colorado): USD3.8 million to repair runway 17/35;
- Everett Paine Field Airport (Wahsington): USD12 million to relocate part of taxiway 'B' and reconstruct the general aviation apron;
- Florence Regional Airport (South Carolina): USD3.6 million to replace the aircraft rescue and firefighting facility;
- Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (Tennessee): USD3.5 million to reconstruct the east apron;
- Fort Smith Regional Airport (Arkansas): USD3.1 million to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility;
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: USD10.8 million to fund the expansion of the terminal apron to provide additional space for aircraft parking;
- Jack Brooks Regional Airport (Texas): USD3.3 million to reconstruct taxiway 'Delta';
- Dallas/Fort Worth Alliance Airport (Texas): USD10 million to extend runways 16L/34R and 16R. [more - original PR]