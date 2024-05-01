Become a CAPA Member
1-May-2024 7:34 PM

US Department of the Treasury releases SAF Credit eligibility guidance

US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service released (30-Apr-2024) guidance on the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Credit established under the Inflation Reduction Act. The guidance clarifies eligibility for the SAF credit, which aims to incentivise the production of SAF that achieves lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions of at least 50% compared with traditional jet fuel. SAF producers are eligible for a tax credit of between USD1.25 and USD1.75 per gallon. [more - original PR]

