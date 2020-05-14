US Department of the Treasury provides more than USD25bn in aid to 352 aviation applicants

US Department of the Treasury reported (12-May-2020) more than USD25 billion in financial assistance has been approved for 352 applicants, including all major passenger carriers and more than 260 smaller passenger carriers and a significant number of contractors and cargo carriers. Treasury also released a list of Payroll Support Program participants that includes information such as the amount of assistance provided and, if available, the financial instruments provided in return to the federal government. [more - original PR]