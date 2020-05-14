Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-May-2020 5:02 PM

US Department of the Treasury provides more than USD25bn in aid to 352 aviation applicants

US Department of the Treasury reported (12-May-2020) more than USD25 billion in financial assistance has been approved for 352 applicants, including all major passenger carriers and more than 260 smaller passenger carriers and a significant number of contractors and cargo carriers. Treasury also released a list of Payroll Support Program participants that includes information such as the amount of assistance provided and, if available, the financial instruments provided in return to the federal government. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More