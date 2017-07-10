US CBP opens enrolment on arrival at five airports

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched (07-Jul-2017) enrolment on arrival at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston William P Hobby Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Vancouver International Airport for conditionally approved Global Entry Programme applicants to complete their interview. US CBP acting commissioner Kevin McAleenan stated with enrolment on arrival, CBP is adapting and innovating its process to meet the programme's demands by providing flexibility and additional options for travellers who need to complete their Global Entry interview. [more - original PR]