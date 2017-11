US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced (31-Oct-2017) the expansion of Global Entry eligibility to Taiwan passport holders and the expansion of Taiwan's trusted traveller programme, e-Gate, to US citizens enrolled in a CBP Trusted Traveler Programme. Global Entry and e-Gate allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, low risk travelers. Taiwan passport holders can apply for Global Entry beginning 01-Nov-2017. [more - original PR]