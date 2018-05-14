14-May-2018 10:07 AM
US Court of Appeals rejects petition to review Norwegian's foreign air carrier permit
US Court of Appeals rejected (11-May-2018) a petition by Air Line Pilots Association International, Association of Flight Attendants, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and Allied Pilots Association to review US Department of Transportation's (DoT) decision to award Norwegian Air International a foreign air carrier permit. The court ruled neither US law nor bilateral obligations allowed the DoT to reject the application. As previously reported by CAPA, the unions claim Norwegian Air International operates under "flag-of-convenience" business model which allows it to avoid labour laws by basing different portions of its operations in different countries. [more - original PR]