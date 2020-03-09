US Committee releases preliminary findings on Boeing 737 MAX

US' House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure released (06-Mar-2020) its preliminary investigative findings on the design, development and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX. Details of the findings include:

Production pressures, faulty assumptions, culture of concealment, conflicted representation and Boeing's influence over US FAA oversight were identified as affecting the design, development and certification of the 737 MAX and the FAA's oversight of Boeing; The FAA failed in its oversight responsibilities to ensure the safety of the travelling public; Costs, schedule, and production pressures at Boeing undermined safety of the 737 MAX; Boeing failed to appropriately classify MCAS as a safety-critical system, concealed critical information about MCAS from pilots, and sought to diminish focus on MCAS as a "new system" in order to avoid greater FAA scrutiny and increased pilot training requirements; Boeing intentionally concealed information from the FAA, its customers, and pilots about inoperable AOA Disagree alerts installed on most of the 737 MAX fleet, despite their functioning being "mandatory" on all 737 MAX aircraft, and the FAA has failed to hold Boeing accountable for these actions; Boeing's economic incentives affected the company's transparency with the FAA, customers, and 737 MAX pilots regarding pilot training requirements.

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure chairs Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen plan to issue legislation to address failures in the certification process in the coming weeks. Mr DeFazio noted this investigation "will continue for the foreseeable future, as there are a number of leads we continue to chase down to better understand how the system failed so horribly". [more - original PR]